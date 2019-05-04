Health & Fitness

Medical experts says the cure for AIDS is closer than you might think

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cure to AIDS might be closer than what we think. This after a study confirmed that a drug can stop HIV from transmitting.

"If your virus is completely controlled by HIV medications then someone who is HIV positive like me, cannot pass the virus on to an HIV negative partner. This is huge," said former San Francisco Supervisor Jeff Sheehy.

Sheehy was the first publicly HIV positive public official in San Francisco. He has lived with the virus for 22 years and says this study will bring hope to many in the community.

The study conducted by the University College London looked at 1,000 males couples in Europe where one partner had HIV.

After the end of the eight year study, they concluded that the virus was not transmitted. The HIV positive patients were using the antiretroviral therapy to suppress the AIDs virus

"This suppressed in such a low level that the person is not infectious anymore. Now, what is so important is getting everybody tested. Those who are positive getting them under treatment, maintaining that treatment and people adhering to the medication on a daily basis," said Dr. Mervyn Silverman.

Dr. Silverman led the San Francisco Department of Public Health in the 80's during the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco, he says this is a major step.

"I think we are (getting closer) and the American Foundation for AIDS research is spending $100 million over the course of four years and hopefully we will have one soon."

How close is close? Dr. Silverman said there could be a cure by the year 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohivmedicalaidsstudy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News