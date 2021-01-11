SF Mission District's new COVID-19 test site promises quick results, provides financial assistance to those who test positive

"This site will be 5 days a week and we are scaling up the rapid test and response services," said Dr. Carina Marquez, Infectious Disease specialist at UCSF.
On Sunday, more than 600 people got tested at the rapid test site located in San Francisco's 24th street Bart station.
"Key part of this is that it's fast. People are only really infectious for 10 days and so we want to get to people and help support them to isolate," said Dr. Carina Marquez, Infectious Disease specialist at UCSF.
Within one to two hours results are available. That fast response time is what Dr. Marquez says will be vital to prevent transmission.
RELATED: New study in SF's Mission District aims to curb COVID-19 outbreaks in Latino community
"The Latino community has been disproportionally affected by COVID-19 and we want to make sure that this community has access to low-barrier testing so that you don't need to call or wait in a long line," said Dr. Marquez.
The latest data from the Latino Task Force, shows that one in 10 mission residents test positive for COVID-19. Another concern is vaccine hesitancy, so with each test comes a question.
"How many people are ready to have the vaccine now versus need more information?" said Dr. Marquez.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 will get a case manager who will check on them on a daily basis and coordinate resources.
"Tonight the people that tested positive will be getting a box of food to help them shelter in place for the week or two. In addition to cleaning supplies, but beyond that there is the new added component of being able to provide financial support for people that qualify and can't go to work," said Jon Jacobo, Chair of the health committee for the Latino Task Force.
WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
12 year old Joseph Lopez got tested with his mom. "It's stressful knowing if you don't have it or you have it," he said.
"Is that something that worries you when your mom comes back from work?"
"Yeah, it does," said San Francisco resident, Joseph Lopez.
His mom, Martha Lopez makes a living cleaning houses.
"I always tell her to take a one week break because I don't want her to get sick," said Lopez.
RELATED: Does Costco's home COVID-19 test work? Dr. Patel says, yes
The resource and rapid-test aspect of this site is what makes this campaign different from many others.
"We hope the state and the rest of the nation look at it as a proper model to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19," said Jacobo.
10 minutes after our interview, Martha and Joseph Lopez found out their test results came back negative.
The site will be open for 15 days.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic