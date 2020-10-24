Does Costco's home COVID-19 test work? Dr. Patel says, yes

They are only available online.
It is a PCR test, and the results are supposed to be available within 24 to 72 hours once the lab receives it. The results are provided online through an app made by the company AZOVA that is billed as being HIPAA-secure.
RELATED: Stanford launches cloud-based COVID-19 testing
Each kit costs about $130.
So, the big question is, do they actually work? Can you trust it?
We spoke to ABC7 News Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel for answers.
For starters, he says it's a "step in the right direction," much easier than having a swab put up your nose, and the results come in faster than many traditional testing methods we've seen so far during the pandemic.
As far as accuracy, he says, "these tests have actually come out to show some great results."
RELATED: Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Patel says when tested head-to-head, this saliva testing kit detected just as many, if not more COVID-19 cases than a different, traditional, PCR nasal swab test that has already been in practice.
The Coscto tests are "about 99 percent sensitive, 98 percent specific. In other words, you can say the positive tests are positive, and the negative tests are truly negative," Dr. Patel said.
"This is an accurate test."
When it comes to the high price of $130, Dr. Patel believes the Costco test will drive competition, eventually bringing down the price of home testing kits.
VIDEO: CA medical experts urge people to get flu shot to avoid 'twindemic'
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic