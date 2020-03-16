Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Oakland Unified distributes free meals to students during school closures due to COVID-19

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland schools were closed Monday, but food was available for kids who rely on free or reduced price meals.







A few kids stopped by West Oakland Middle School Monday to pick up pre-packed breakfast and lunch.

"We are here on Monday and we give three meals, three breakfasts and lunches for today, tomorrow and Wednesday, and then we do it again on Thursday for Thursday and Friday," said spokesperson John Sasaki.



RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Steph and Ayesha Curry work with Alameda County Community Food Bank, Oakland school district during school closures



The schools open for the Grab and Go meal service are:



  • Northwest/West Oakland: Sankofa Elementary, West Oakland Middle School, and Hoover Elementary
  • Central Oakland: Oakland High School, and Garfield Elementary
  • East Oakland: Bret Harte Middle School, Life Academy/United for Success, Coliseum College Preparatory Academy, Madison Park Upper, Fremont High School, Castlemont High School, and Elmhurst United Middle School




    • "More than 70 percent of our students rely on free and reduced price lunches and this is something they need and we are happy to be here for them," Sasaki said.



    RELATED: Coronavirus concerns: Oakland declares state of emergency, bans mass gatherings



    They turned this around pretty quickly. Oakland schools just announced the shutdown on Friday. By comparison, San Francisco announced school closures on Thursday and will start food services this Tuesday.



    "Our staff is very fast. We have a lot of food on hand because we have a lot of need. We have thousands of kids who everyday depend on breakfast, lunch and some even supper program. This is something our staff is very ready to do," Sasaki said.



    School district employees are on hand to greet the kids. They say they are washing their hands and keeping a safe distance.



    The small turnout at the West Oakland Middle School suggests the word might not be out or kids can't get themselves to the locations. Officials say this is an evolving situation and they are looking at all options.



    You can visit Oakland Unified's website here for more detail on the free meals.



    RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessoaklandillnesscoronavirusschool closingsinfectionschool safetystudent safetyschool lunchschool closuresvirus
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    Coronavirus Updates Live: Bay Area counties to shelter-in-place
    Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
    Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
    CORONAVIRUS
    Coronavirus cancellations: Regal closing all movie theaters
    US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
    At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place
    Coronavirus Updates Live: Bay Area counties to shelter-in-place
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place
    Coronavirus Updates Live: Bay Area counties to shelter-in-place
    US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
    Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
    Fight breaks out at SF Safeway amid shortage fears due to COVID-19
    Grand Princess leaves Port of Oakland, anchors in SF Bay
    Gov. Newsom calls for closure of bars after COVID-19 isolation measures increase
    Show More
    Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
    Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
    Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
    Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
    Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
    More TOP STORIES News