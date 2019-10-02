autism

President Trump signs Autism CARES bill into law

WASHINGTON -- The 'Autism Cares Act' was signed into law Monday by President Donald Trump.

The Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support Act of 2019 will provide $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs at the centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

"We support research for Americans with Autism and their families. You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you!" Trump said in a tweet.



The bill was sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and helps children and adults with autism by funding research, early detection and treatment. Smith says the act expands government programs to include older people with autism "who were-and are-often misdiagnosed, underdiagnosed and overlooked."



You can read more about the bill at congress.gov.
