Coronavirus: Protective equipment donations begin in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Starting today, Contra Costa County is accepting medical supply donations like N-95 and surgical masks, goggles and Clorox wipes for health workers.

It's perhaps the most direct way you can help fight this battle -- time to grab those spare goggles and face masks. Health care workers really need them in Contra Costa County and all over the Bay Area really.

"We are hoping businesses like dentist's offices, construction companies, veterinarians and nail salons that aren't currently open will consider donating their supplies," said Chris Farnitano, MD, Contra Contra Health Officer.

Any donations would be on top of what's coming from the state and federal government, but doctors say that's not nearly enough.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to donate only the following types of protective medical supplies:

  • Eye protection, such as goggles and face shields

  • Antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, typically alcohol or bleach based (unopened). NO baby wipes.

  • N-95 and surgical masks (in unopened containers/boxes)

  • Medical gowns: Disposable gowns, as well as cloth surgical and hospital gowns in good condition




    Donation centers will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at:
  • West County: 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules

  • Central County: 1750 Oak Park Blvd., Pleasant Hill

  • East County: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch


