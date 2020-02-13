Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren says coronavirus outbreak caused $70M in sales losses

This photo shows a Ralph Lauren outlet in Beijing, China. (Shutterstock)

Ralph Lauren is warning that the viral outbreak that originated in China will cut into fourth-quarter sales by an estimated $55 million to $70 million.

Two-thirds of Ralph Lauren stores in China have been closed over the past week, the luxury apparel maker said Thursday.

Operating income in Asia will decline between $35 million and $45 million from prior estimates, according to the New York company.

Industry analysts surveyed by FactSet have been expecting quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, and earnings per share of 96 cents.

Ralph Lauren posted strong results for its third quarter earlier this month. Since then, significantly reduced travel and retail traffic across Asia has taken a toll, the company said Thursday.

U.S. stocks fell in early trading Thursday as China reported a spike in cases of the new virus..

The viral outbreak has now infected more than 53,000 globally with total deaths in mainland China exceeding 1,300. China reported the sharp rise in cases and deaths after the hardest-hit province of Hubei took a new approach to classifying and diagnosing the virus. The latest figures dashed hopes that the spread of the outbreak was peaking, which had helped lift stocks throughout the week.

Technology stocks bore the brunt of the selling. NetApp plunged 11.4% following disappointing earnings and Cisco fell 6.3%.

Companies that rely on consumer spending, including travel-related businesses, also fell broadly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusstock marketu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee
Bay Area family finally reunited after coronavirus quarantine
Coronavirus: East Bay Mom stranded on cruise ship in Asia
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Richmond school to be named after Michelle Obama
Chaotic scene in SF's Mission District after car slams into pedestrians
City council votes to end 49ers' management of Levi's Stadium, report says
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
'Bring Faye home': Push to find missing SC girl intensifies
Man dies in horrific high-speed crash in Vallejo
Show More
US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
WATCH IN 60: Richmond school renamed, Levi's jeans exhibit, John Legend's V-Day plans
Trump, Bloomberg exchange mean tweets
2020 hopefuls eye Super Tuesday even as 2 other states loom
More TOP STORIES News