San Francisco projected to run out of COVID-19 vaccines by Thursday, Mayor Breed says

By and Lauren Gee
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is moving full speed ahead on COVID-19 vaccinations and is close to running out of doses, Mayor London Breed said on Tuesday.

In a briefing, the mayor said the city is projected to run out of vaccines on Thursday if they don't receive more soon.

San Francisco has received 31,665 doses and has already administered almost 50% of them to San Francisco residents and healthcare workers who work in the city.

The more than 30,000 doses do not account for how many vaccines that other providers like Sutter or Kaiser have received. The city's health network along with other health care providers received a total of more than 102,000 doses combined.



In an effort for more transparency, Mayor Breed also announced a new vaccine dashboard that keeps track how many vaccines the city receives and gives daily. A new vaccine tracker notifies San Francisco residents when they're eligible to get vaccinated.

San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Grant Colfax says the city is averaging 333 cases a day and the average daily cases remain higher than the post-Thanksgiving surge. Despite the large increase in cases, he adds that San Francisco is still doing better than California as a whole.

The city's post-hospitalization rate is slowing and the city's ICU capacity is at 24%.

Colfax said the challenge is the lack of vaccines and said the 8,000 doses from the paused lot of the Moderna vaccine has not yet been replaced.

The key reason the city will run out is due to "lack of reliable supply." Colfax said San Francsico received 12,000 doses last week and was scheduled to receive 12,000 more this week -- Instead, they only received 1,775.

Lastly, he reminded that the vaccine is the "ticket out of this pandemic and they are very safe" and people must be patient as the department of health continues to wait for more doses.

Mayor London Breed joined ABC7 News at 3 p.m. to talk about San Francisco's COVID-19 vaccination plans and the latest with the stay-at-home order.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

