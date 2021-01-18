COVID-19 vaccine

Alameda County providers received paused Moderna vaccine lot

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California State Epidemiologist is recommending providers pause administration of a single lot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions.

A higher than usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine, lot 41L20A.

RELATED: Alameda County tweeted that local providers did receive doses

The California State Epidemiologist says the vaccine was administered at a community clinic in San Diego. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours, but out of an extreme abundance of caution, the state is recommending that providers pause the administration of the vaccine from the lot until an investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and state is complete.

Dr. George Rutherford is a professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco. "We know that there are allergies associated with this, it's odd that it would cluster that way," said Dr. Rutherford.

The individuals appeared to be experiencing a possible severe allergic reaction during the standard observation period, a type of adverse event that the CDC reports some people have experienced when receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine site switched to another lot of Moderna vaccine after closing for a few hours.

RELATED: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine causes swelling and inflammation in patients who have cosmetic facial fillers

More than 330,000 doses from the lot have been distributed to 287 providers across the state. The shipments arrived in California between Jan. 5 and 12.

"A lot is about a tenth of the whole state's supply," said Dr. Rutherford.

"So to hold that back while they're doing this investigation is not an inconsequential problem, so that means they'll do this as quickly and expeditiously as possible and, if all is well, they'll release the lot and we can continue to go forward," Dr. Rutherford continued.

MORE: How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county

Other providers including here in the Bay Area received doses from the same lot.

Alameda County tweeted that local providers did receive doses and that "no Alameda County providers have reported unusual vaccine responses to the Public Health Department at this time."



Dr. Rutherford said he wouldn't let the news stop anyone from getting vaccinated.

"If you have a chance to get vaccinated, get vaccinated," said Dr. Rutherford.

ABC7 News reached out to other counties. San Mateo County said none of the Moderna vaccine distributed there was part of the lot number identified by the state.

The state has not been notified of any other cluster or individual events related to the lot.


