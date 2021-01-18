Alameda County providers received paused Moderna vaccine lot

A higher than usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine, lot 41L20A.
RELATED: Alameda County tweeted that local providers did receive doses
The California State Epidemiologist says the vaccine was administered at a community clinic in San Diego. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours, but out of an extreme abundance of caution, the state is recommending that providers pause the administration of the vaccine from the lot until an investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and state is complete.
Dr. George Rutherford is a professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco. "We know that there are allergies associated with this, it's odd that it would cluster that way," said Dr. Rutherford.
The individuals appeared to be experiencing a possible severe allergic reaction during the standard observation period, a type of adverse event that the CDC reports some people have experienced when receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine site switched to another lot of Moderna vaccine after closing for a few hours.
RELATED: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine causes swelling and inflammation in patients who have cosmetic facial fillers
More than 330,000 doses from the lot have been distributed to 287 providers across the state. The shipments arrived in California between Jan. 5 and 12.
"A lot is about a tenth of the whole state's supply," said Dr. Rutherford.
"So to hold that back while they're doing this investigation is not an inconsequential problem, so that means they'll do this as quickly and expeditiously as possible and, if all is well, they'll release the lot and we can continue to go forward," Dr. Rutherford continued.
MORE: How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county
Other providers including here in the Bay Area received doses from the same lot.
Alameda County tweeted that local providers did receive doses and that "no Alameda County providers have reported unusual vaccine responses to the Public Health Department at this time."
The @AlamedaCounty Points of Dispensing have not received or administered vaccine from this Lot, but some local providers did receive doses from it. No Alameda County providers have reported unusual vaccine responses to the Public Health Department at this time.— Alameda County Health Care Services Agency (@Dare2BWell) January 18, 2021
Dr. Rutherford said he wouldn't let the news stop anyone from getting vaccinated.
"If you have a chance to get vaccinated, get vaccinated," said Dr. Rutherford.
ABC7 News reached out to other counties. San Mateo County said none of the Moderna vaccine distributed there was part of the lot number identified by the state.
The state has not been notified of any other cluster or individual events related to the lot.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic