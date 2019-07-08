Health & Fitness

Study: Acne treatment Accutane not directly linked to depression, suicide in teens

NEW YORK (KGO) -- A new study on the use of Accutane by teens finds that frequency of depression and suicide is not directly linked to use of the anti-acne drug itself, although teens with acne are more likely to have depression.

The popular drug was first approved by the FDA in 1982, and has since been used to reduce and eliminate severe acne.

There had been reports of connections between the drug to very serious psychiatric conditions including depression and suicide, especially in teens.

Those considering using the drug should consult a doctor to see if any risks outweigh potential benefits.
