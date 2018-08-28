POLLUTION

Study: Breathing polluted air harms mental skills

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain (CNN)

John Clark
We already know air pollution is bad for our lungs. But a new study suggests it's also bad for our brains.

Researchers said breathing polluted air can result in a "steep reduction in verbal and math scores."

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found air pollution led to cognitive problems, particularly in older men.

RELATED: Bay Area has five of California's most polluted beaches

Those cognitive problems can lead to dementia and other mental health concerns.

The data is based on nearly 32,000 people over a four-year period in China.

"The damage on the aging brain by air pollution imposes substantial health and economic costs ..." researchers said.

According to the World Health Organization, nine out of every 10 people on the planet breathe air containing a high level of pollutants, with Africa and Asia being the worse affected regions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpollutionmental healthstudyhealthu.s. & worldenvironment
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLLUTION
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Don't flush those contact lenses!
Cal Fire: Mendocino Complex Fires scorch 354,410 acres
More pollution
HEALTH & FITNESS
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Study: THC can stay in breast milk for up to 6 days
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
San Jose Vietnam War Memorial vandalized over the weekend
McCain funeral: Joe Biden, Warren Beatty to be pallbearers
Police search for mystery woman who rang doorbell and then vanished
AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust won't let go
Jacksonville Shooting: Victims were specifically targeted
BART to receive $6.8 million federal grant to boost safety
San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
Trump claims Google 'rigged' searches against him but company denies it
Show More
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
Jacksonville Shooting Victims: What we know about those shot, killed
South Bay program adopts new safety protocol for football, influenced by rugby
CHP arrests wine bus tour driver in Healdsburg for allegedly driving drunk
Retiring bishop says he won't be moving into $2.3M home, San Jose diocese to sell
More News