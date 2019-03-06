Calorie content has spiked at US fast food restaurants, study shows

NEW YORK -- A new study contains a health alert for those who enjoy eating fast food.It shows that calorie content at fast food restaurants has been going up across the U.S.The study found that the calorie count has increased in some of the country's most popular food chains over the past decade.Researchers determined that entrees have risen by as much as 30 calories, while desserts went up by 62 calories.The researchers say that the spike could be due to the fact that portion sizes for both entrees and desserts are now larger.