Health & Fitness

Calorie content has spiked at US fast food restaurants, study shows

EMBED <>More Videos

Studies show that calorie content has increased drastically at fast food chains in the U.S.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- A new study contains a health alert for those who enjoy eating fast food.

It shows that calorie content at fast food restaurants has been going up across the U.S.

RELATED: Obama-era calorie count requirement goes into effect for chain establishments

The study found that the calorie count has increased in some of the country's most popular food chains over the past decade.

Researchers determined that entrees have risen by as much as 30 calories, while desserts went up by 62 calories.

The researchers say that the spike could be due to the fact that portion sizes for both entrees and desserts are now larger.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfoodfast food restauranthealth careus world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man accused of assault at UC Berkeley facing felonies
North Bay bracing for more flooding as new storm moves in
White House slams Democrats' latest investigation of Trump
Calif. AG says no charges in death of Stephon Clark
Accuweather Forecast: Rain, wind to intensify overnight
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Raiders close to deal to play in Oakland in 2019
Show More
Daylight Saving Time: How to prepare for losing hour of sleep
EXCLUSIVE: Instructor who taught NorCal sisters how to survive in wilderness speaks out
AIDS breakthrough: 2nd man appears free of AIDS virus after transplant
Kamala Harris received campaign donations from Trump family
Missouri moves to shut day care where toddler was thrown across room
More TOP STORIES News