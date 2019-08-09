Health & Fitness

Study: Drinking too much coffee may trigger migraines

A new study suggests drinking too much coffee may be a trigger for migraines.

Researchers at Harvard and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston looked at patients who get periodic migraines.

They found three or more servings of caffeinated beverages a day could lead to a 40 percent higher chance of a migraine that day or the next.

Drinking one or two servings had no noticeable effect.

This is the first study to find a link between caffeine and migraines.
