Study: Drinking too much coffee may trigger migraines

A new study suggests drinking too much coffee may be a trigger for migraines.
Researchers at Harvard and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston looked at patients who get periodic migraines.
They found three or more servings of caffeinated beverages a day could lead to a 40 percent higher chance of a migraine that day or the next.
Drinking one or two servings had no noticeable effect.
This is the first study to find a link between caffeine and migraines.
