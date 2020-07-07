Coronavirus

Study finds silent transmission could be responsible for half of COVID-19 cases

New research indicates asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases are a primary driver behind the virus spreading to others.

Using existing research, the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of COVID-19 cases.

Researchers also found that more than one third of these infections would need to be identified and isolated in order to suppress a future outbreak -- though even immediate isolation of all symptomatic cases would not be enough to get the spread under control.

The model assumed that COVID-19 may be the most contagious during the pre-symptomatic state, which is uncommon for a respiratory infection.

One of the first COVID-19 patients in California says his doctors noticed a disturbing trend: the number of antibodies in his system began diminishing, leading to worries about reinfection.



For many, the first full day of isolating at home feels surreal. A local emergency room physician shows us what hunkering down is supposed to look like.



Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.

