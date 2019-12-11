What should you know before getting laser eye surgery?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you wear eyeglasses or contact lenses, chances are, you considered LASIK surgery.
So, does it really work?
Seven on Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook Kevin Brasler on what you need to know before getting laser eye surgery.
Brasler discusses his concern about minor complications, if LASIK lasts, and if you should continue looking for a LASIK professional.
You have until January 10, 2020 to read Consumers' Checkbook's findings on laser eye surgery.
