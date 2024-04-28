Remembering Henry Jerkins: Family and friends pay tribute to late ABC7 News photojournalist

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Family and friends paid tribute to a beloved member of our ABC7 News family on Sunday.

A Celebration of Life was held in Danville to honor photojournalist Henry Jerkins.

Jerkins passed away on April 7.

A frame containing an image of late KGO-TV/ABC7 News photographer Henry Jerkins at his memorial service in Danville, Calif. on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Members of the ABC7 News family were able to join his loved ones and honor a loving husband, dedicated father and a devoted journalist who helped bring ABC7 News viewers the news every day.

Jerkins started working at ABC7 in June of 2019.

Jerkins also worked at KRON 4.

"Henry's passion for storytelling led him to pursue a career in broadcasting, graduating from the University of Florida before embarking on a remarkable journey in the field of news journalism. For over two decades, Henry dedicated his talents to capturing the essence of breaking stories, bringing viewers closer to the heart of events with his keen eye and unwavering dedication," according to his obituary.

"Henry's legacy extends far beyond his professional accomplishments; he will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, and unwavering devotion to his family. He leaves behind a legacy of love and inspiration that will continue to guide and uplift those who were fortunate enough to know him."

Jerkins leaves behind his wife Jenny and two sons, Bob and Jeffrey; his brother, Oscar; a sister-in-law, Susan; and a niece, Jade.

He was 59 years old.

