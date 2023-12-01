Henry Kissinger's legacy: Master strategist or master criminal? Expert explains

Henry Kissinger was a Nobel Peace Prize winner who was as admired as he was despised. We look into his legacy.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Was he a master strategist or a master criminal? Henry Kissinger was a Nobel Peace Prize winner who was just as admired as he was despised.

Kissinger, America's top diplomat during the Nixon and Ford administrations, died at the age of 100 on Wednesday.

RELATED: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

Stephen Sestanovich, professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, was ambassador-at-large for the State Department during the Clinton Administration.

Sestanovich joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to give insight into Kissinger's legacy.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live