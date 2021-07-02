disney+ streaming service

Henry Winkler joins Disney+ series 'Monsters at Work'

The "Monsters, Inc." universe is expanding and actor Henry Winkler is along for the ride.
By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Henry Winkler joins Disney+ series 'Monsters at Work'

Henry Winkler is a real monster... and we mean that in the nicest way possible. The actor is part of the ensemble cast of the new Disney+ series based on "Monsters, Inc."

The mega-hit movie came out 20 years ago and was followed by a prequel, "Monsters University." Now, our animated monsters are getting what you might call their own workplace comedy, appropriately called "Monsters at Work."

Winkler voices "Fritz," a monster that a producer descibed to the actor as fuzzy, cuddly and blue.

Fritz works with a dedicated team of mechanics on the show.

"Here's what I love: they let you improvise. And if it works for the show, they leave it in," Winkler said. "My character was going on vacation and I just sang, 'I'm going to the Caribbean with snow in my past,' and it's in!"

RELATED | Billy Crystal, John Goodman return as Mike and Sully for 'Monsters at Work'
EMBED More News Videos

Billy Crystal and John Goodman talk about reprising their iconic characters for the new Disney+ series, "Monsters at Work."



Winkler says this series comes at a time when kids have had to deal with the pandemic, plus, even if they didn't understand it, a divisive time for people and politics.

"It seeps in like a corroding molasses," the actor said. "What we do with 'Monsters at Work' is we make them laugh and we embrace them."

RELATED | Ben Feldman talks about playing a new monster in 'Monsters at Work'

"Monsters at Work" begins streaming Wednesday, July 7 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisionactorpixardisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Get Back' documents making of Beatles 'Let It Be' album
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News