Hershey's brings 'Trick-or-Treat' door to neighborhoods across the country

Everyone is getting a little creative during this pandemic. For Halloween, we've seen people come up with a candy drone and even a candy cannon. Now Hershey's wants to bring the treats to you this Halloween.
The candy company is launching a "Trick or Treat" robotic door that brings Reese's Peanut Butter Cups right to your doorstep.
Your only job is to say "trick or treat" and it will dispense king-size cups.
Here's how the one-and-only Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door works, according to Hershey's.
Three motors power the door, directed by remote control from up to 5,000 feet away - no humans nearby required!
The 9-inch door features a built-in Bluetooth-enabled speaker that activates once "trick or treat" is said.
A king-size Reese's candy bar will appear through the mail slot from a retractable shelf.
If you want the door to come to your neighborhood, go to the Reese's Instagram and tell them where using #ReesesDoor.
