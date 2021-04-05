police chase

Suspect behind wheel of stolen ambulance in wild Texas police chase

DALLAS, Texas -- Police in Texas began going after a suspect who jumped behind the wheel of a stolen Dallas Fire Department ambulance.

WFAA-TV reports the emergency vehicle was taken Monday afternoon from a fire station.

Since the theft, the suspect has sped down major Dallas-area highways, and at one point, waved his gloved hand out the window of the ambulance.

In addition, the TV station learned the same vehicle was stolen once before. It was recovered recently in Louisiana.

This is developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
Related topics:
dallaspolice chasecar chasetexas newshigh speed chaseambulance
