Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite

EMBED </>More Videos

A hiker fell to his death at Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, according to the National Park Service. (KGO-TV)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KGO) --
A hiker fell to his death at Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The hiker fell from the Half Dome cables Monday around 4:30 p.m. while hiking with another person during a thunderstorm.

RELATED: Record-setting rock climber rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan yearns to be home in Bay Area

Rangers were notified and arrived on the scene to provide assistance to the second hiker. The hiker who fell did not survive and rangers recovered his body Tuesday.

This was the first fatality on the Half Dome cables since 2011, and the first time a visitor has died at the park this year according to the National Park Service.

RELATED: Students help rescue man who fell down cliff in Santa Clara County

The identity of the hiker who fell has not been released, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on rock climbing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rock climbingsearchsearch and rescuerescueyosemiteyosemite national parkbuzzworthyhikingYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rock climber rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan yearns to be home in Bay Area
Crews rescue man from cliff at SF's Lands End
Students help rescue man who fell down cliff in Santa Clara County
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News