After an extensive search effort in the South Bay, two hikers who reportedly fell near a waterfall in Saratoga have been found.The incident was first reported around 7:30 p.m. when one of the hikers managed to call for help from their cellphone.Search and rescue teams scoured the area and found the two hikers just after 9:00 p.m.They appear not to have any serious injuries, but did suffer several cuts and abrasions, officials said.Santa Clara County Fire officials aren't sure if the hikers fell alongside the waterfall, or directly into it.They are being checked for exposure to the cold.Officials are reminding people that this is a dangerous time for hiking in the area. The water is running fast, and the muddy conditions make it easy to slip and fall.They added that no one should try hiking after dark.