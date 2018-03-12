Authorities search hills in Marin County for home invasion suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Armed officers blocked intersections in the hills above normally quiet Marin County as they looked in and under everywhere, using dogs, and going house-to-house in search or five home invasion suspects Monday. (KGO-TV)

By
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
In normally quiet Marin County, this is a rare sight, and Monday morning, there were plenty of them. Armed officers blocking intersections and in the hills above, looking in and under everywhere, using dogs, and going house-to-house all in search or five armed suspects.

Imagine seeing it unfold in your front yard.

"I'll probably get out of here. No reason to stay," said Canena Piccinotti, who stood on her front porch in her bare socks. "My dogs bark loud. That's good, right now," she said.

The trouble began a little after 3 a.m. Monday. Sgt. Spencer Crum of the Sonoma County Sheriff's office says as many as nine suspects went on a rampage on Eugenia Drive, a private road in Petaluma. "It sounds like a group of armed men went door-to-door to three residences. They tied them up and pistol whipped them. They were looking for marijuana," Crum said.

That MO sounds eerily similar to a pair of home invasion robberies in Santa Rosa, last month. One resident died. The suspects in that case came from out of state before being arrested in Vallejo.

RELATED: Novato police search for armed, dangerous suspects after home invasion robberies

In this one, the four suspects arrested, so far, appear to have come in from North Carolina. Again, looking for marijuana. "With legalization and now the prices down, availability is up, and everyone in the bay is now a soft target," said Sgt. Crum.

This morning, that appeared to be a suspected grow site on a private road.

"I think they made a wrong turn," said Warren Percell, who lives near the entrance. "Those are straight people in there. Working people."

"What do you make of this?" we asked.

"Astounded. I have lived here for 30 years. Nothing bad has happened. Worst think you might see is a turkey getting hit while crossing the road," Percell said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionrobberyarmed robberycrimesonoma countymarin countymarijuanaNovatoPetaluma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Novato police search for suspects after violent home invasion robberies
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News