LOTTERY

Lottery winner from New York dies weeks after cashing in $1 million scratch-off ticket

By Eyewitness News
SIDNEY, New York --
A New York man who struck it big with a scratch-off lottery ticket died just weeks after he claimed the prize.

It was a lucky start to 2018 for 51-year-old Donald Savastano, a Queens native who was living upstate in Sidney. He played the New York Lottery's "Merry Millionaire" game and won $1 million.

RELATED: Woman facing homelessness while caring for parent wins lottery

"This is going change our lives, to tell you the truth," Savastano said when he picked up his winnings.


The self-employed carpenter shared some plans he had in mind for how he was going to spend the money, saying most of it was going to fund his retirement.

"I'm probably going to go get a new truck and I don't know probably go on vacation," Savastano said.

The plans also included a trip to the doctor, because he couldn't afford to go previously.

"He was self-employed," said Danielle Scott, who works at the store where he bought the winning ticket. "He didn't have insurance, he hadn't been feeling good for a while, I guess, and when he got the money he went into the doctor."

RELATED: San Jose police arrest 'Lucky Lotto Bandits', search continues for 2 others

The news wasn't good. He learned he had stage four cancer.
"He had a friend come and talk to me, and they told me that he was very sick and that he had brain and lung cancer and that he was in the hospital and they didn't think he was gonna make it," Scott said.


Savastano died Friday, 23 days after he won the lottery.

"I was hoping that the money was maybe going to save his life," Scott said.

Savastano's obituary said he was born in Queens and grew up on Long Island. He became a carpenter after working with and learning from his father as a child.

"He was known for his high-quality work and perfectionism. He always tried to reach out and help those he could by teaching them "the right way to do things," his family wrote in the obituary.

Click here for more videos and stories about the Lottery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbieslotteryu.s. & worldcancerNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Lottery responds to allegations of lewd behavior by officials
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Bank customers describe 'happy' environment after employees win Mega Millions
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
San Jose store owners get $1M bonus after selling winning Mega Millions ticket
More lottery
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
CRUNCH and SMACK: "Pickle Lady" becomes viral sensation
Unexpected official Scrabble words
Teen sinks half-court backwards shot in front of Globetrotters star
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News