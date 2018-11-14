7 ON YOUR SIDE

How smaller dressers may still pose a risk to children

EMBED </>More Videos

Exclusive new Consumer Reports testing reveals that just because a dresser is smaller doesn't make it less of a tip-over risk to children in your home. (KGO-TV)

by Justin Mendoza and Michael Finney
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In an ongoing Consumer Reports investigation of the stability of dressers, newly released government data show dressers 30 inches tall and under have been linked to deaths. Exclusive new Consumer Reports testing reveals that just because a dresser is smaller doesn't make it less of a tip-over risk to children in your home.

CONSUMER REPORTS: The hidden danger of dressers

Every 17 minutes, an unsecured piece of furniture, appliance, or television tips over and injures - or kills - someone in the United States. Most of the victims are children under 6 years old.

During Consumer Reports' ongoing investigation into the stability of dressers, newly released government data show dressers 30 inches tall and under have been linked to deaths. "We found that just because a dresser is low and seems stable, like one that's three drawers high, it can still pose a deadly tip-over risk to small children in your home," said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, Consumer Reports Special Projects Editor.

Records released in June showed that at least five fatal tip-overs were linked to dressers that measured 30 inches or lower.

RELATED: IKEA relaunches dresser recall after death of 8th child

As part of its continued analysis, Consumer Reports conducted three tip-over tests on 17 dresser models marketed as measuring 30 inches tall and under to see if they are prone to tipping over.

Only five of the dressers passed all of Consumer Reports' tests, including the $150 IKEA NORDLI showing that a stable, affordable dresser at this height is possible. "Companies have the ability to do something about this epidemic. We've found that it is possible to build more stable dressers of any height," said Rabkin Peachman. "And our findings highlight the need for strong safety standards for all dressers, not just taller ones."

Which is why Consumer Reports is pushing for mandatory safety standards for dressers of all sizes, and says all furniture should be properly anchored to a wall.

We have posted Consumer Reports' complete furniture test results online along with a video showing step-by-step how to properly anchor furniture to a wall.

Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home7 On Your Sideconsumer reportsconsumerconsumer concernsbusinessshoppingsafetySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Insurance claim delayed after valet parking attendant damages woman's car
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Kami Pad, Bertolli Olive Oil
Consumer Catch-up: Subaru recall, driverless rides coming to San Jose
Consumer Catch-up: Robocall fighting technology, GM wipers investigation
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
BAY AREA LIFE: American Kitchen Company
Investigation: Homebuyers say they're victims of dishonest 'flippers'
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
Recall Alert: Toilet flushing system may explode
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48; many still missing
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
Officials considering cutting cash lanes at state-owned bridges in Bay Area
Accuweather Forecast: 6th consecutive day of poor air, relief coming
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
LIST: Schools closed in Sonoma County due to smoke from Camp Fire
Woolsey Fire 47 percent contained as winds expected to decrease
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
Show More
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Current Bay Area air quality levels
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Royals celebrate Prince Charles' 70th with family photos
More News