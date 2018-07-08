SPIDER

Woman finds nearly 50 brown recluse spiders in bedroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Brown Recluse spiders fill apartment (KTRK)

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee --
A Brentwood woman is recovering after a brown recluse spider bit her several times.

Angela Wright said she woke up with arm pain and noticed a couple of bumps on her chest and arm, but didn't think much of it.

She went to the doctor's office and was sent home with medication. Wright was rushed to the emergency room a couple of days later after she described feeling like she was hallucinating.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't move and I could barely swallow. I was starting to hallucinate," Wright said to WSMV-TV.

She notified management at her apartment complex, which sprayed her unit. Wright said the dangerous spiders came back.

"We were finding brown recluses left and right, in our bed, in the ceiling, in the iron, in her shoe," said Wright.

She is in the process of moving out of her apartment and asked the complex to break her lease.
Wright recorded her landlord's response on her cell phone. "We're never going to get rid of them. It's just part of Nashville and the south in general."

"They said the only thing they can do is give me a 60-day notice and I will have to fulfill that," said Wright.

Wright said the 60-day notice would require her to pay $2,200.

"This isn't my problem," she said. "I came here thinking that this was a nice place to live."

The brown recluse is one of the most dangerous venomous spiders. It is usually between the size of a quarter and a half-dollar.
The brown color that gives the spider its name can range from a light yellowish brown to a dark red or chocolate brown.

The main features that distinguish the brown recluse are a violin-shaped marking on the spider's body and their three pairs of eyes arranged in a semi-circle.
EMBED More News Videos

A guide to Houston spiders

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homespiderspider biteu.s. & worldanimalanimalsinsectCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPIDER
Ohio man finds black widow spider in broccoli
NOPE! Woman unfazed as spider crawls up her arm
World's oldest spider found in Australia, lived 43 years
Strange ancient spider with tail discovered by scientists
More spider
HOME & GARDEN
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Thinking of ditching the dryer? Try line-drying clothes instead!
BAY AREA LIFE: Solid wood furniture made to last!
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News