CARR FIRE

Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area

EMBED </>More Videos

A horse who was caught on video evading capture by a group of men was found running through Redding's burn area and reunited with her owners. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
A horse who survived the Carr Fire is back with her owners after she was found running through Redding's burn area on Monday.

The mare, named Elli, was caught on video evading capture by a group of construction workers who were trying to corral the frightened mustang several miles from home.

They finally got her, but Elli quickly broke free and took off.

The owners saw video posted on our ABC7 News Facebook page, which helped them track down the mare and bring her home.

They say she is hurt but her veterinarian thinks she will be OK.

VIDEO: Group tries to corral horse running free in Carr Fire area
EMBED More News Videos

Crews worked to corral a horse that was running free in the Carr Fire burn area. They almost had her, but then she ran off.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationhorsesanimalanimal rescueanimal newsCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Group tries to corral horse running free in Carr Fire area
Carr Fire surpasses 100,000 acres, containment increases 23 percent
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
Pet victims of Car Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
Carr Fire community meeting leaves some residents unsatisfied
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
Carr Fire community meeting leaves some residents unsatisfied
DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
Calls for more officers after armed robbery at Palace of Fine Arts
Palo Alto ICE contractor targeted for protest
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Show More
Yosemite Valley to remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5
All passengers survive Aeromexico plane crash in Durango
Consumer Catch-up: Carmakers adding rear seat alerts, MoviePass making changes
SF doctor warns of adverse effects associated with vaginal rejuvenation procedures
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
More News