SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 26-year-old American Quarter Horse.On Monday, the horse known as "Buddy" was shot in his pasture near a roadway in Cazadero, about 15 miles from the Sonoma coast.Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the sheriff's office.The shooting is being investigated as animal cruelty.