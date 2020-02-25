SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you want to burn more calories, try eating a large breakfast and small dinner. Changing your meal portions can make a difference in weight loss, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
According to the JCEM, a larger breakfast is "preferred over large dinner meals to prevent obesity and high blood glucose peaks," because the amount of energy needed to process a meal is higher in the morning than at night.
Researchers looked at a pool of participants, one group who ate a larger breakfast and smaller dinner burned more than twice the number of calories as those who ate a large dinner and smaller breakfast.
Researchers put high importance to watch , however, that those who are looking to lose weight must also watch what they eat, not just when.
Eating big breakfast, small dinner helps burn more calories, study finds
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News