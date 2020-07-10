accuweather

Preparing for a hurricane: Food in the washing machine and more hacks

When preparing for a hurricane, there are things you can do to make sure your stuff stays safe and dry, even if the power goes out. Check out these cool hacks from AccuWeather.

FOOD

If you need extra storage for food, try keeping it in your washing machine. You can pack the food in with ice because it will drain out after it melts, and the metal will continue to help keep the food cold after the ice melts.

SEE ALSO: Foods to stock up on before a storm hits
EMBED More News Videos

Stock up on these foods that will last a long time but will also provide essential vitamins and nutrients.



WATER

If losing power also means losing water in your home, be sure to plan ahead. During storms, you can store water in your bathtub so you have some ready to flush the toilet. Also be sure to take a shower before the storm hits.

Click here for the latest tropical weather news.

MORE HURRICANE & SEVERE WEATHER EXPLAINERS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwaterfoodhome tiphurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Tips to stay safe at a shelter during COVID-19 pandemic
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
AccuWeather Forecast: Unhealthy air, seasonal highs today
How to keep food safe during a power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area fire updates: CZU Complex Fire grows slightly, 19% containment
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: UCSF gives update on COVID-19 and flu season
Firefighters battling Woodward Fire victims of car burglary
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA wildfires, COVID-19
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
Show More
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Where CZU, LNU, SCU Complex fires are burning: MAPS
3 shot, 2 fatally, during Wisconsin protests
3 killed in crash off I-680 in Walnut Creek
AccuWeather Forecast: Unhealthy air, seasonal highs today
More TOP STORIES News