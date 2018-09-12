HURRICANE

Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean ahead of Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed:

Category 1- (74-95) MPH
Category 2- (96-110) MPH
Category 3- (111-129) MPH
Category 4- (130-156) MPH
Category 5- (157-Higher) MPH

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 later this week. This means it will be important to avoid small buildings and low-lying roads.

To compare, Hurricane Matthew, one of the most major hurricanes in recent state history, became a Category 5 at one point and made its fourth landfall in South Carolina as Category 1. As another reference point, Hurricane Katrina was also a Category 5 at one point, and it made landfall as a Category 3.

SEE ALSO: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
EMBED More News Videos

Alexander Gerst, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, shared photos of Hurricane Florence from space, writing, ''Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you.''

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florenceweatheru.s. & worldsevere weatherstorm damagewindwind damage
HURRICANE
Hurricane Florence now Category 3 storm, still 'dangerous'
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Hurricane Florence continues to be dangerous Category 4 storm
Consumer Catch-up: hurricane flight waivers, Amazon shipping trees
More hurricane
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence now Category 3 storm, still 'dangerous'
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
AccuWeather Forecast: Autumn cold front is here
Hurricane Florence continues to be dangerous Category 4 storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence now Category 3 storm, still 'dangerous'
BTS Army out in force ahead of K-Pop band's concert at Oracle
Apple unveils larger, pricier iPhone
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Police: Woman pretended to have firefighter husband to scam donors
Sonoma Co. tests emergency notifications systems in real world
Girl dies after she was found unresponsive in Pleasanton pool
Downed PG&E power line sparked fire in Marin County, firefighters say
Show More
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
AccuWeather Forecast: Autumn cold front is here
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Oakland house offered for free
Pope summons bishops for abuse prevention summit
More News