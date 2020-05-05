Learn From Home

Achieve physical and mental relaxation with the 'Body Scan' meditation technique

By Chris Bollini
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Sarah Entrup is a Sonoma County meditation teacher and founder of Free the She, a women's spirituality and embodiment community.

Through tools and techniques, she helps people live happier and more fulfilled lives. Entrup contends that people have not been taught how to let go and release tension.

Learn from Home: 3 easy steps to learn how to juggle

Instead, she feels that people hold on to things and that leads to unneeded suffering.

In this segment, she shares a "body scan" technique to help relieve stress and tension. Entrup explains that the technique focuses on "softening." When someone can "soften" their physical body, mental relaxation is a natural byproduct.

To see more Learn From Home stories click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssonomacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicstresslearn from home
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEARN FROM HOME
Learn the 'grounding' meditation technique
Eliminate stress with a guided meditation session
Cinco de Mayo party recipes
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Trader Joe's employees tested positive for COVID-19 in SF, report says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening businesses
Early Cinco de Mayo celebrations in SJ attract crowds, car stunts
COVID-19 Diaries: Front-line workers share their stories
Coronavirus: More than 100 newly confirmed cases in SF
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Show More
WATCH TODAY: Andrew Yang to discuss All Americans Movement on ABC7's 'Midday Live'
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Wendy's reports supply chain issues at some San Jose locations
Stanford resumes non-emergency surgeries
Phase 2 of CA reopening starts Friday, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News