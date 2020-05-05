SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Sarah Entrup is a Sonoma County meditation teacher and founder of Free the She, a women's spirituality and embodiment community.
Through tools and techniques, she helps people live happier and more fulfilled lives. Entrup contends that people have not been taught how to let go and release tension.
Learn from Home: 3 easy steps to learn how to juggle
Instead, she feels that people hold on to things and that leads to unneeded suffering.
In this segment, she shares a "body scan" technique to help relieve stress and tension. Entrup explains that the technique focuses on "softening." When someone can "soften" their physical body, mental relaxation is a natural byproduct.
To see more Learn From Home stories click here.
Achieve physical and mental relaxation with the 'Body Scan' meditation technique
LEARN FROM HOME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News