Learn from Home: 3 easy steps to learn how to juggle

By Jason Beal
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this installment of ABC7's "Learn From Home" series, you'll learn how to juggle!

If you've ever had big dreams of joining the circus, or if you're just looking to learn a new skill to show off at parties, grab three tennis balls and watch the video above for a step-by-step breakdown.

Learn from Home: Beginner's guide to becoming a visual effects artist

Studies have shown that juggling can improve your hand-eye coordination, relieve stress, provide a good arm workout, and even make you smarter. Plus, it's fun for kids!

