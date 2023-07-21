Human remains found along shoreline near bridge in Alameda, police say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda police confirm that human remains were found along the shoreline near the Bay Farm Island bridge Thursday afternoon.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Police tweeted that they were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. about an object in the water.

After it was confirmed to be human remains, they began a death investigation.

Because the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages, they are not able to share many details.

If you have information that may help, please call Alameda police at 510-337-8340.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.