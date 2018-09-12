HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence supplies scramble: Video shows chaotic scene at NC Walmart

It got chaotic at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to stock up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence. (Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield via Storyful)

DURHAM, NC --
Things got chaotic on Tuesday at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to get water and other supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Witness Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield recorded the scene in Durham as people pushed, shoved and tugged in efforts to get their cases of bottled water and other supplies while Walmart workers and security tried to keep order.

Despite the rush for supplies, Satterfield said no fights broke out in the store while she was there.

