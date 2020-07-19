Highway 101 closures set for San Francisco this week amid ongoing Alemany Project

The closures are necessary as part of Caltrans' ongoing Alemany Project work on Highway 101.
Caltrans has scheduled nightly full highway closures for ongoing barrier work on northbound and southbound Highway 101 approaching Alemany Boulevard from Monday evening, July 20, through Saturday morning, July 25, with the following schedule:
Northbound Highway 101 full closure:
- Monday, July 20, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Tuesday, July 21
- Tuesday, July 21, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 22
Traffic will be detoured onto Interstate 280. Lane closures on northbound and southbound Highway 101 will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes in both directions will reopen at 5 a.m.
Southbound Highway 101 full closure:
- Wednesday, July 22, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Thursday, July 23
- Thursday, July 23, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Friday, July 24
- Friday, July 24, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Saturday, July 25
Traffic will be detoured onto Interstate 280. Lane closures on northbound and southbound Highway 101 will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes in both directions will reopen at 5 a.m.
RELATED: New Highway 101 construction project in SF good timing for drivers, bad for residents stuck at home amid COVID-19 pandemic
The California Highway Patrol will be on-site to guide and assist motorists. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect delays and to reduce speeds to 35 miles per hour through the project site.
For more information and updates, visit their website here.
For Caltrans on Twitter, please visit here.
For 24/7 traffic updates, please visit 511.org.
For real-time information, please visit Caltrans QuickMap.
WATCH: US 101 deck replacement at Alemany Circle expected to create traffic delays in San Francisco