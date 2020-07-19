Traffic

Highway 101 closures set for San Francisco this week amid ongoing Alemany Project

This is a bird's eye view of the U.S.101 deck at Alemany Circle in San Francisco on Feb. 19, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- A series of full highway closures for U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco are scheduled on five successive nights beginning Monday evening, according to Caltrans.

The closures are necessary as part of Caltrans' ongoing Alemany Project work on Highway 101.

Caltrans has scheduled nightly full highway closures for ongoing barrier work on northbound and southbound Highway 101 approaching Alemany Boulevard from Monday evening, July 20, through Saturday morning, July 25, with the following schedule:

Northbound Highway 101 full closure:

  • Monday, July 20, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Tuesday, July 21

  • Tuesday, July 21, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 22

Traffic will be detoured onto Interstate 280. Lane closures on northbound and southbound Highway 101 will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes in both directions will reopen at 5 a.m.

Southbound Highway 101 full closure:

  • Wednesday, July 22, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Thursday, July 23

  • Thursday, July 23, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Friday, July 24

  • Friday, July 24, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Saturday, July 25

Traffic will be detoured onto Interstate 280. Lane closures on northbound and southbound Highway 101 will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes in both directions will reopen at 5 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol will be on-site to guide and assist motorists. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect delays and to reduce speeds to 35 miles per hour through the project site.

The U.S.101 deck replacement at Alemany Circle in San Franciso is expected to create a traffic nightmare this summer. Wednesday night is the first of three community meetings to let residents and businesses know what to expect.

