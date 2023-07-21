All eastbound lanes closed at I-580 on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge due to police activity, CHP says

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- All eastbound lanes on Interstate 580 at the Richmond-San Rafael bridge are closed due to police activity, the Marin County California Highway Patrol says.

The public is advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes as police work to resolve the conflict.

ABC7 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.