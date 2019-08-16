I-Team

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Redfin closes several Bay Area offices because of gun threat

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR REDFIN - A home for sale in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Stephen Brashear/AP Images for Redfin)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Real estate firm Redfin closed four Bay Area offices this week, after a contractor who had been fired made a veiled threat about shooting employees.

Redfin Vice President of Communications Mariam Sughayer tells the I-Team's Dan Noyes its San Francisco office reopened Wednesday, but three offices in the East Bay will remain closed this week, and perhaps reopen next week.

Sughayer emailed this statement from Redfin's Seattle headquarters saying, "On Friday August 9th, a Redfin contractor made concerning comments over the phone to a local Redfin manager. In response to the comments, we took swift action and worked closely with law enforcement to ensure our Bay Area employees were safe. Out of an abundance of caution, we closed four of our Bay Area offices. Our San Francisco office has reopened and we will reopen the remainder of our offices by early next week, all with additional security measures."

Sughayer did not answer the I-Team's follow-up question, asking which law enforcement agency the company contacted. An FBI official tells the I-Team the agency did not know about the reported threat, until Dan Noyes called.

This story started with a tip to the I-Team from a Redfin employee who complained about a lack of information from the company, telling Dan Noyes, "They will not describe who this former employee is and refuse to communicate the threat to their extended workforce. This is just another example of their poor corporate practices, putting dollars over the health and safety of their workforce. It's frightening."

The source described the fired contractor as an associate agent.

This is a developing story; we will update when warranted.

For a look at more stories and videos by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscodublinbay areabusinessactive shootershootingi team
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
I-Team's Dan Noyes goes over details of Italy stabbing case
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Italy stabbing suspect speaks out
I-Team gets inside hotel of Bay Area teens accused of murder in Italy
Parents of man accused of murdering Italian officer say he is 'remorseful and scared'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews stop forward progress of SJ fire
Gov. Newsom wants local solutions to California 'housing crisis'
Leukemia victim celebrates five years of survival in a special way
Record-setting heat hits Bay Area for 2nd straight day
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm days continue with relief coming this weekend
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Show More
East Bay tries to keep cool with another day of blazing heat
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Southwest offering $99 Hawaii flights from Bay Area
Crews cap gas leak that prompted evacuations in SF
9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year, mayor speaks out
More TOP STORIES News