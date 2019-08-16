I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Redfin closes several Bay Area offices because of gun threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Real estate firm Redfin closed four Bay Area offices this week, after a contractor who had been fired made a veiled threat about shooting employees.Redfin Vice President of Communications Mariam Sughayer tells the I-Team's Dan Noyes its San Francisco office reopened Wednesday, but three offices in the East Bay will remain closed this week, and perhaps reopen next week.Sughayer emailed this statement from Redfin's Seattle headquarters saying, "On Friday August 9th, a Redfin contractor made concerning comments over the phone to a local Redfin manager. In response to the comments, we took swift action and worked closely with law enforcement to ensure our Bay Area employees were safe. Out of an abundance of caution, we closed four of our Bay Area offices. Our San Francisco office has reopened and we will reopen the remainder of our offices by early next week, all with additional security measures."Sughayer did not answer the I-Team's follow-up question, asking which law enforcement agency the company contacted. An FBI official tells the I-Team the agency did not know about the reported threat, until Dan Noyes called.This story started with a tip to the I-Team from a Redfin employee who complained about a lack of information from the company, telling Dan Noyes, "They will not describe who this former employee is and refuse to communicate the threat to their extended workforce. This is just another example of their poor corporate practices, putting dollars over the health and safety of their workforce. It's frightening."The source described the fired contractor as an associate agent.