Crowds rally in San Francisco to protest ICE detention of immigrants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Protesters marched to the San Francisco offices of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency on Saturday afternoon to call for the release of immigrants in detention, starting with those most vulnerable to COVID-19.Organizers with the Committee to Close the Camps and Free the Children conditions are too unsafe to remain in custody."ICE continues to hold individuals, families, and even children, who are fleeing desperate situations and just exercising the human right to migrate," said AJ Napolis, an organizer for Committee to Close the Camps and Free the Children.Napolis added, "COVID-19 has made conditions even worse, with no opportunity to safely social distance, and Governor Newsom is sleeping on the job. We're tired of the inaction."The rally and march started at noon at Embarcadero Plaza, 1 Market St. and ended at ICE offices, 630 Sansome St.Protesters accuse Governor Newsom of sleeping on the job - and held up a large puppet of Governor Newsom's likeness.The San Francisco event is part of a statewide day of action by groups protesting ICE.