immigration

Sens. Ted Cruz, John Cornyn lead senate tour to Rio Grande Valley in response to immigration crisis

By Jeff Ehling
In response to the immigration crisis surging at the southern border, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are leading a Senate delegation on a tour of the Texas-Mexico border.

Cruz posted a video from the Rio Grande overnight that appears to show human smugglers on the Mexican side of the river.

"That's Mexico right over there, and you can see there are three smugglers right there," Cruz is heard saying in the video.

WATCH: Ted Cruz with live footage from the border
EMBED More News Videos

"This is a humanitarian crisis," Cruz said. He's calling on Pres. Biden's administration to strengthen the border and reverse policies that Cruz says is fueling a surge.



He also said those smugglers were taunting the senators on the U.S. side.

Cruz called on Pres. Joe Biden's administration to strengthen the border and reverse policies that Cruz says is fueling a surge at the border.

Meanwhile, Biden says he will not allow unaccompanied children to stay on the Mexican side where they are hungry and exposed to the elements.

When asked if those children will be allowed to stay in the U.S., Biden said that will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The delegation also visited overrun holding facilities where the senators claim to have seen mothers and children cramped into small outdoor areas with dirt floors.

SEE RELATED STORY: Out of space: More emergency sites opening to handle influx of migrant children

"This is a humanitarian crisis, this is a public health crisis," Cruz said. "The illegal immigrants who are being released, they are testing positive for COVID-19 at a seven times higher rate than the American population, and it is a national security crisis."

When a reporter asked Biden if what's happening inside the facilities is acceptable to him, he said, "That's a serious question, right? That's why we're going to be moving 1,000 of those kids out quickly."

SEE RELATED: U.S. trying to dissuade migrant travel to ease growing border crisis

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimmigration reformsenatejoe bidenpoliticsu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges
Prince Harry lands job at SF startup BetterUp
Photos of migrant detention center highlight border secrecy
More than 5,000 unaccompanied children are in CBP custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Elderly Asian man warns others after SF attack
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Hot mic catches pilot's expletive-filled rant against Bay Area
Here's what commuting will be like when SF workers return
These 10 Bay Area ZIP codes are prioritized for the vaccine
SF school board strips Collins from VP role over anti-Asian tweets
CA lawmaker seeks to decriminalize jaywalking
Show More
CA woman fights disparities in country music by following her dream
Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims
COVID-19 updates: New vaccination site coming to Contra Costa Co.
State assembly holds hearing on racial disparities in housing
Friends mourn loss of Dublin school board member killed in crash
More TOP STORIES News