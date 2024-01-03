Japan Airlines details evacuation as passenger plane caught fire in Tokyo

The JAL flight crew "acknowledged" permission to land, the airline said.

A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, with five people on the smaller plane killed, officials said.

A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, with five people on the smaller plane killed, officials said.

A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, with five people on the smaller plane killed, officials said.

A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, with five people on the smaller plane killed, officials said.

As a Japan Airlines plane caught fire on a runway in Tokyo on Tuesday, the flight crew directed hundreds of passengers off the aircraft using megaphones and "their own voices," the airline said Wednesday.

"The aircraft's announcement system malfunctioned during the evacuation," the airline said in a press statement.

All 367 passengers and 12 crew members were evacuated after the plane struck a Japan Coast Guard aircraft while landing at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Eight infants were on board the Airbus A350.

The airline in a statement on Wednesday detailed the moments before and during the landing, saying the three crew members in the cockpit had been given permission to land.

Air traffic control did not clear the Japan Coast Guard plane to enter the runway before the collision, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported, citing transcripts released Wednesday by the country's transportation ministry.

MORE | 5 killed after Japan Airlines plane collides with coast guard aircraft, bursts into flames: VIDEO

A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, with five people on the smaller plane killed, officials said.

All passengers on the Japan Airlines plane evacuated through three emergency exits, the airline said. The passengers "successfully performed an emergency evacuation," as the plane began to be consumed by flames, the airline said.

At least 14 passengers requested medical consultations. One person had bruising and 13 others requested consultations "due to physical discomfort," the airline said.

The flight, JAL516, had left New Chitose Airport in Sapporo, Japan, on time at about 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday. It "did not experience any issues or irregularities" during its departure or the flight, Japan Airlines said. It landed late at 5:47 p.m.

"According to interviews with the operating crew, they acknowledged and repeated the landing permission from air traffic control, and then proceeded with the approach and landing procedures," Japan Airlines said in a statement.

Captain Dennis Tajer, pilot and spokesperson for Allied Pilots Association, details the investigation into the collision of planes in Tokyo.

The plane struck a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, killing five of the six crew members on board, according to Japanese officials. Videos from the scene showed the larger plane erupting in flames as it moved down the runway.

The Airbus was a total loss after it was engulfed in flames on the runway, the airline said.

The aircraft, which had been registered as JA13XJ, was delivered to Japan Airlines on Nov. 10, 2021, Airbus said in a statement on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines powered the aircraft.

The French plane manufacturer said it was sending "a team of specialists" to Japan to assist French and Japanese investigators studying the crash.

ABC News' Will Gretsky and Clara McMichael contributed to this story.