'We shouldn't accept this': Vigil held for father killed by driver in stolen car in SF

That driver is suspected of being under the influence, in a stolen car, and involved in numerous past crimes. It's at least the second case of its kind in San Francisco and in recent months.
Hannah Ege, a mother who is now a widow couldn't hold back the tears Thursday less than a week after her husband, and the father of their three-year-old son Sheria Musyoka, 26, was hit and killed.
"He worked for me at two different companies and he was extremely loyal. He told me once wherever you go I'll go and I'm thinking about that today," said Chris Miller who was friends with Musyoka.
Sheria was a Dartmouth graduate who spoke five languages, recently received his green card, and had just moved with his family to San Francisco. The driver suspected of causing the accident, Jerry Lyons, is believed to have run a red light, been speeding in a stolen car, and under the influence when he crashed.
"Sorry for what happened to you in our city. I was born and raised here and this is not the city I remember it to be," said Josh Cabillo who was at the vigil representing the San Francisco Police Officers Association.
Lyons has been arrested numerous times in recent months and in an interview last week Musyoka's widow Hannah blamed the district attorney for allowing him to be out on the streets. Thursday night the San Francisco Sheriff was in attendance, along with the POA, and concerned citizens.
"I don't think people with 5, 6, 7 arrests should be allowed to be out on the streets doing this," said San Francisco resident Robin Krop.
Hannah Ege read a statement thanking those who came and those who have been by her side since this happened.
"I ask that we now take a moment in silence to honor the life of my husband and best friend Sheria." said Ege.
