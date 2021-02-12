'We shouldn't accept this': Vigil held for father killed by driver in stolen car in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The rain didn't stop a vigil from being held at Lake Merced Thursday night in memory of the young man who was hit and killed in an accident last week after a driver ran a red light.

That driver is suspected of being under the influence, in a stolen car, and involved in numerous past crimes. It's at least the second case of its kind in San Francisco and in recent months.

RELATED: 'Shining light': Family, friends describe 26-year-old killed by driver in stolen car in SF

Hannah Ege, a mother who is now a widow couldn't hold back the tears Thursday less than a week after her husband, and the father of their three-year-old son Sheria Musyoka, 26, was hit and killed.

"He worked for me at two different companies and he was extremely loyal. He told me once wherever you go I'll go and I'm thinking about that today," said Chris Miller who was friends with Musyoka.

Sheria was a Dartmouth graduate who spoke five languages, recently received his green card, and had just moved with his family to San Francisco. The driver suspected of causing the accident, Jerry Lyons, is believed to have run a red light, been speeding in a stolen car, and under the influence when he crashed.

"Sorry for what happened to you in our city. I was born and raised here and this is not the city I remember it to be," said Josh Cabillo who was at the vigil representing the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man killed in SF crash tells heartbreaking story of California dream turned nightmare
A grieving wife and mother is speaking out exclusively to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim after her husband was killed in a tragic incident along Lake Merced in San Francisco Thursday morning.



Lyons has been arrested numerous times in recent months and in an interview last week Musyoka's widow Hannah blamed the district attorney for allowing him to be out on the streets. Thursday night the San Francisco Sheriff was in attendance, along with the POA, and concerned citizens.

"I don't think people with 5, 6, 7 arrests should be allowed to be out on the streets doing this," said San Francisco resident Robin Krop.

Hannah Ege read a statement thanking those who came and those who have been by her side since this happened.

"I ask that we now take a moment in silence to honor the life of my husband and best friend Sheria." said Ege.

WATCH: Full, exclusive interview with Hannah Ege
In an exclusive and highly emotional interview with ABC7 News, Hannah Ege shares her family's tragic story of their California dream turned nightmare when her 26-year-old husband went for a jog in San Francisco and never came home.

