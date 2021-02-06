EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man killed in SF crash tells heartbreaking story of California dream turned nightmare

Wearing her late husband's jacket, Hannah Ege spoke of their dreams of moving from Connecticut to San Francisco. Their California Dream started just two weeks ago.
"We saved up every penny we could for this move we wanted to find a nice neighborhood that was safe," Hannah said, with tears in her eyes.
"We really wanted to be in the city, it was really important to me to be in the city. I wanted diversity, I wanted my son to grow up that looked like him. There were a lot of opportunities he could have in San Francisco and we were so excited. Our first week here was heaven we were so happy to be here to be on our own."
Hannah and Sheria Musyoka had been together four years. Hannah quit her job as a special education teacher at the beginning of the pandemic, to care for their 3-year old son, Theo.
But those dreams and feeling of security never had the chance to fully come true. Thursday morning, Sheria went for a jog along Lake Merced. When he didn't come home, Hannah began to worry.
"I was starting to get nervous and I asked him via text 'hey where are you?'...and I really started to freak out. It's about an hour and a half now and I have no idea where he is. I tried calling him multiple times it's ringing ringing ringing, and it's going to voicemail."
With the advice of her sister, Hannah went out looking for her husband. And when she arrived at the lake, it was not the scene she wanted to witness.
"I see seven cars which look like 15. I could have sworn it was more than 10... just completely totaled. One of them had a huge hole in the front and you could see the airbags and everything... and I just hyperventilated," she said.
Sheria was gone. At the hands, police say of Jerry Lyons, who was out on post release community supervision and had an extensive criminal history. I asked Hannah why, so soon after her husband's death, she found the strength to speak out.
"It only makes sense to push down my grief for a day to share his story to share. Just what I experienced yesterday, I want to bring his name honor."
When asked who she blames for this tragedy? Hannah's voice is strong and clear.
"The DA."
She continues to say she believes in prison reform and wanted to see the prison rate go down, but believes people with such serious prior offenses need to be held accountable.
"This freak accident was no freak accident. It was someone who was out in the public who should not have been out in public," Hannah said.
Hannah leaves this message for her new community- which she plans on leaving soon. It's a community that has become her California nightmare.
"He always followed that up with if I were to die, if I was the next hashtag, I just want my death to be impactful and I want it to be a movement. I don't want to just be a hashtag, I want my name to be CHANGE. If I'm going to go that way."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Hannah and their son through this difficult time.
You can click here to contribute.