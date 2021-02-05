Pedestrian killed, 5 others hurt in multi-car accident near San Francisco State

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A traffic collision left one pedestrian dead and sent five other people to a hospital on Thursday morning near San Francisco State University, police said.

The collision happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lake Merced Boulevard at Higuera Avenue, San Francisco police said.

At the scene, officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The collision involved eight cars and, as a result, five people were hospitalized, all with injuries not considered life-threatening. Among those hospitalized was the driver who struck the pedestrian, described as a man in his 30s or 40s, police said.

Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol may have played a factor in the fatal collision.

The city's Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call the Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.
