Jillian Ludwig update: College freshman from New Jersey dies after shot in head while walking track

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An 18-year-old college freshman has died after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet while walking on a track in Nashville, authorities said.

Jillian Ludwig was hospitalized in "extremely critical condition" after being shot Tuesday afternoon, and died overnight, Nashville police announced Thursday morning.

Shaquille Taylor, 29, was initially arrested and charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering for allegedly shooting, police said. In the wake of Ludwig's death, police said they are "in discussion with the District Attorney's Office concerning modified charges."

Taylor allegedly fired from across the street and was aiming at a car when a bullet struck Ludwig in the head as she walked on a track at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, police said.

Ludwig was a New Jersey native and a freshman at Belmont University in Nashville.

"Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music," Belmont University President Greg Jones said in a statement to the school community on Wednesday. "A music business major and bass player, she is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her. Jillian is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside."

"I will be convening a Prayer Service at noon at the Bell Tower for our entire community to pray for Jillian and her family," Jones said. "Please take the time you need as we all process this tragedy. All faculty and staff will be extending grace and support to students in the wake of this news."

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.