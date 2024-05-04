The Wisconsin DOJ said the student pointed his pellet gun at officers before they shot him.

Student shot to death outside Wisconsin middle school was wielding a pellet gun, state DOJ says

A teen killed in a Mount Horeb shooting on Wednesday was carrying a pellet gun near his middle school, the Wisconsin DOJ said Saturday.

MT. HOREB, Wis. -- A student was shot to death while carrying a pellet gun outside a Wisconsin middle school on Wednesday morning, the state Department of Justice said Saturday.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

It happened after someone reported seeing a person with a backpack and a long gun near Mount Horeb Middle School, located about 20 miles southwest of Madison, just after 11 a.m.

Mount Horeb police officers responded and found a 14-year-old boy, later identified as a student, east of the school's main entrance at 900 Garfield Street.

The Wisconsin DOJ said when officers asked the teen to drop his pellet gun, he pointed it at officers. That's when officers shot the teen, who died on the scene.

No one else was injured.

The weapon recovered on the scene was a Ruger .177 caliber pellet rifle, the state DOJ said.

The involved law enforcement officers, who were wearing body cameras during the shooting, are administrative leave, per agency policy, the DOJ said.

