The school district said that 'the individual did not breach entryway' of the middle school.

Student with apparent long gun dead after active shooter reported outside Wisconsin school

A 14-year-old is dead after approaching a Wisconsin middle school with what appeared to be a long gun and being confronted by police Wednesday morning, sources said.

MT. HOREB, Wis. -- A 14-year-old boy is dead after approaching a Wisconsin middle school with what appeared to be a long gun and being confronted by police Wednesday morning, sources said.

The teen, who officials identified as a student during a news conference later Wednesday, sparked reports of an active shooter outside Mount Horeb Middle School.

A vehicle associated with the suspect is being searched for evidence by bomb technicians, according to sources.

The Mount Horeb Area School District said the threat was "neutralized" outside the building and no injuries have been reported "with the exception of the alleged assailant."

The district said police responded to help "scope out" an active shooter at Mount Horeb Middle School.

"The individual did not breach [ the ] entryway," the district said on Facebook.

No additional suspects have been located following an initial search of the middle school, and all students and staff are safe, the district said.

All school district buildings went into lockdown around 11:15 a.m. local time, the district said. Students at the intermediate center have since been evacuated to an alternate site. Students in all buildings will be dismissed pending police approval, the district said.

"You would be so proud of our students and staff, and we're so grateful for our first responders," the district said.

Officials said Wednesday that Mount Horeb police officers, who fired the shots, are equipped with body cameras.

Proactive safety measures, including the installation of security enhancements such as vestibules and locked front doors, were highlighted as crucial in preventing a worse outcome during the news conference.

The FBI is on the scene and assisting state and local partners, an agency spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

Superintendent Steve Salerno said a decision on the full return to school is expected soon, with hopes to resume classes by Friday.

Mount Horeb is located about 20 miles southwest of Madison.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.