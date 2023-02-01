49ers coach doesn't see 'any scenario' of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to team

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It looks like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not returning to the team.

In a press conference, head coach Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch answered questions about next season and training camp, which included Jimmy G's future with the team.

"Do you guys see Jimmy being back, and if so, what would that look like?"

"No, I don't see any scenario," Coach Shanahan said.

Jimmy G suffered a broken foot this past season at a 49ers-Miami Dolphins game in December, according to ESPN.

He was replaced by rookie Brock Purdy which led the team to the NFC Championship for the second year in a row.