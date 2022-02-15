Watch all 7 speeches from NFL icon John Madden's public memorial in Oakland here

A public memorial was held at a place near and dear to Madden's heart - the Oakland Coliseum.
RELATED: Legendary Raiders coach John Madden honored in Oakland Coliseum memorial
Here, he led the Silver and Black to greatness and made them World Champions.
Seven people took the stage to remember and honor Madden's legacy as a coach, a broadcaster and world-renowned influencer of the sport of football.
Here are all of their tributes to the beloved "Coach":
Steve Mariucci, Former San Francisco 49ers Head Coach
"He had the biggest heart of all."
Lesley Visser, Broadcaster
"He changed broadcasting the way he changed everything he did."
Virginia Madden, Jon Madden's Wife
"I know he's up there, and I know he's smiling down on all his players... and all you people, the fans, that supported him for so many years."
Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders Head Coach
A lesson from Madden, "Go by your gut."
Stan Bunger, Former KCBS Radio Anchor
"I don't think it's too big a stretch to call (John Madden) the conscience of the National Football League."
Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach
"He took me in as one of his own."
Mike Madden, John Madden's Son
"He loved Oakland, and Oakland loved him back."