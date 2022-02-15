Watch all 7 speeches from NFL icon John Madden's public memorial in Oakland here

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11565196" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci reflected on his friendship with the legendary John Madden saying he had the biggest heart of all.

Former sportscaster Lesley Visser said Madden changed broadcasting the way he changed everything he did.

Virginia Madden spoke for about seven minutes at her late husband's Oakland Coliseum memorial, and most of it was about their love for the city and fans.

The Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera says the best advice Madden gave him was to trust his gut.

"I don't think it's too big a stretch to call [John Madden] the conscience of the National Football League," said former KCBS broadcaster Stan Bunger.

Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said John Madden took him in as one of his own during his career.

John Madden's son, Mike Madden, spoke at his father's memorial at the Oakland Coliseum. His speech highlighted his dad's positive influence, and great sense of humor.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Monday, the public said goodbye to a Raiders legend, an NFL icon, and a dear friend in the late John Madden.A public memorial was held at a place near and dear to Madden's heart - the Oakland Coliseum.Here, he led the Silver and Black to greatness and made them World Champions.Seven people took the stage to remember and honor Madden's legacy as a coach, a broadcaster and world-renowned influencer of the sport of football.Here are all of their tributes to the beloved "Coach":"He had the biggest heart of all.""He changed broadcasting the way he changed everything he did.""I know he's up there, and I know he's smiling down on all his players... and all you people, the fans, that supported him for so many years."A lesson from Madden, "Go by your gut.""I don't think it's too big a stretch to call (John Madden) the conscience of the National Football League.""He took me in as one of his own.""He loved Oakland, and Oakland loved him back."