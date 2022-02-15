NFL

Watch all 7 speeches from NFL icon John Madden's public memorial in Oakland here

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Monday, the public said goodbye to a Raiders legend, an NFL icon, and a dear friend in the late John Madden.

A public memorial was held at a place near and dear to Madden's heart - the Oakland Coliseum.

RELATED: Legendary Raiders coach John Madden honored in Oakland Coliseum memorial

Here, he led the Silver and Black to greatness and made them World Champions.

Seven people took the stage to remember and honor Madden's legacy as a coach, a broadcaster and world-renowned influencer of the sport of football.

Here are all of their tributes to the beloved "Coach":

Steve Mariucci, Former San Francisco 49ers Head Coach
"He had the biggest heart of all."
Former 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci reflected on his friendship with the legendary John Madden saying he had the biggest heart of all.



Lesley Visser, Broadcaster
"He changed broadcasting the way he changed everything he did."
Former sportscaster Lesley Visser said Madden changed broadcasting the way he changed everything he did.



Virginia Madden, Jon Madden's Wife
"I know he's up there, and I know he's smiling down on all his players... and all you people, the fans, that supported him for so many years."
Virginia Madden spoke for about seven minutes at her late husband's Oakland Coliseum memorial, and most of it was about their love for the city and fans.



Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders Head Coach
A lesson from Madden, "Go by your gut."
The Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera says the best advice Madden gave him was to trust his gut.



Stan Bunger, Former KCBS Radio Anchor
"I don't think it's too big a stretch to call (John Madden) the conscience of the National Football League."
"I don't think it's too big a stretch to call [John Madden] the conscience of the National Football League," said former KCBS broadcaster Stan Bunger.



Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach
"He took me in as one of his own."
Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said John Madden took him in as one of his own during his career.



Mike Madden, John Madden's Son
"He loved Oakland, and Oakland loved him back."
John Madden's son, Mike Madden, spoke at his father's memorial at the Oakland Coliseum. His speech highlighted his dad's positive influence, and great sense of humor.



