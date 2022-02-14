WATCH LIVE TODAY: John Madden public memorial to be held at Oakland Coliseum

Madden died Dec. 28 in Pleasanton at 85 years old. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Madden "was football," and "we will forever be in his debt" for his contributions to the sport.
He will be remembered at the service by eight speakers: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Washington head coach Ron Rivera, former 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci, Raiders Hall of Fame offensive lineman Art Shell, former Raiders linebacker Matt Millen, broadcaster Lesley Visser and retired KCBS radio anchor Stan Bunger and his son, Mike.
The service begins at 5:30 p.m.
You can stream the service live or on streaming apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
If you want to attend in-person, you can buy tickets to the public memorial here, with proceeds going to the John Madden Foundation, which provides educational opportunities for youth in Oakland.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live