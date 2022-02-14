Sports

WATCH LIVE TODAY: John Madden public memorial to be held at Oakland Coliseum

Legendary Raiders coach John Madden will be remembered Monday during a public memorial at Oakland Coliseum. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Legendary Raiders Hall of Fame coach John Madden will be remembered Monday during a public memorial at Oakland Coliseum.

Madden died Dec. 28 in Pleasanton at 85 years old. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Madden "was football," and "we will forever be in his debt" for his contributions to the sport.

RELATED: Pro sports world thanks late NFL icon John Madden for his legacy, inspiration in football and beyond

He will be remembered at the service by eight speakers: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Washington head coach Ron Rivera, former 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci, Raiders Hall of Fame offensive lineman Art Shell, former Raiders linebacker Matt Millen, broadcaster Lesley Visser and retired KCBS radio anchor Stan Bunger and his son, Mike.

The service begins at 5:30 p.m.

The service begins at 5:30 p.m.

If you want to attend in-person, you can buy tickets to the public memorial here, with proceeds going to the John Madden Foundation, which provides educational opportunities for youth in Oakland.

 

